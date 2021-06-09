Shunn Pyae Pyae Aung

Daily UI #002 Checkout

Hello, this is my second shot from daily ui challenge. Today concept is ecommerce checkout concept. I am a newbie UI/UX designer and i just inspire some senior projects here on Dribbble and combined with my ideas together. Let me know your valuable feedback <3

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
