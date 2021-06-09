Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A new weather app, Weatherby.

A new weather app, Weatherby. weather app ui design ux design app design weather
Main screens for my new app, Weatherby. I was asked to create a weather app focused around radar imagery and focused on outdoor enthusiasts. The app was developed over a six month period, with my role being that of the central UX researcher and designer for the project.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
