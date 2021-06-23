Ozen — Grids & More

Trending designs to inspire you
If you know me for a while, you know that I am a big fan of grid systems.
Hit "L" if you are one of those as well!
In this post I wanted to share not only the drid systems we used for the logo, but the concept behind this very simple and powerful symbol.
We also developed icons and illustrations, for a quick guide and more in depth brochure.
Project done with Julian Rotondo.
Let me know what you think in the comments!