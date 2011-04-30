ELLIOTTCABLE

Linguistic dynamism

text ruby source code
(git-blog: git-blog.rb @ 1845890, lines 15 ‒ 37)

Dynamic languages like Ruby are a beautiful opportunity to turn your functional code into art. In this example, I overrode the operation of the division operator on Ruby’s Symbol and String types to allow the lines of code themselves to look like the file-system paths that they represent.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
