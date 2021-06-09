Good for Sale
Made In The USA Label Pack

I’m proud to buy American made products but I have to be honest, many of the Made In USA labels I’ve seen could use a redesign. So I decided to design own. I’ve created seven different design styles with four color variations-Red & Blue, Blue, Black, and White.

I'm making all seven designs available for free-just follow the link. Enjoy!

