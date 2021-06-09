Poster - Gusto - a sports fest

Trending designs to inspire you
GUSTO – the Annual Sports Fest of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur, India. Gusto held every year where the sports enthusiasts of various colleges come together into the institute’s campus to showcase their talents and participate in the competitive sporting events. I was in the core team and leading the design team for the fest. These were some posters designed for the fest. I will post a more couple of branding stuff that were designed for the fest.