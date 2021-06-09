Ram Vishvakarma

Poster - Gusto - a sports fest

Poster - Gusto - a sports fest logo print branding sports branding sports poster logo design print art print print design mockup colorful posters branding fest branding event branding event event poster posters poster design poster poster art fest
GUSTO – the Annual Sports Fest of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur, India. Gusto held every year where the sports enthusiasts of various colleges come together into the institute’s campus to showcase their talents and participate in the competitive sporting events. I was in the core team and leading the design team for the fest. These were some posters designed for the fest. I will post a more couple of branding stuff that were designed for the fest.

