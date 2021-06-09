Instagram - UI Mobile Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The result of the challenge to redesign the Instagram UI, I don't think it's very good but I hope you like it
For more portfolios,
go straight to my dribbble, Link in My Bio.
Contact me :
📧 Hello.dhimasputra@gmail.com
📷 Instagram.com/nath.dhim
Created by Dhimas Putra