Prakriti Eeshika

Photoshop themed icons

Prakriti Eeshika
Prakriti Eeshika
  • Save
Photoshop themed icons illustration design branding vector icons photoshop graphic design
Download color palette

Photoshop themed icons
Working on a short animation based on these icons

Contact me for projects
Email: purplep1722@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/colorful.purple/
Behance : www.behance.net/prakritieeshika

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Prakriti Eeshika
Prakriti Eeshika

More by Prakriti Eeshika

View profile
    • Like