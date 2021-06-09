Cristian Iordan

Team Findr - join sports events near you

Team Findr - join sports events near you user interface interface ui mobile app design mobile design mobile app
Team Findr is a website where people can search, join and create sports events and play with their friends or new people in their community.

Check it here: https://teamfindr.saltares.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
