Event Management App

Hey everyone,

This is my exploration of the Event Management Mobile App for IOTA IT.

If you like it, remember to push the Love button.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

All the best,

Masum Ahmed

Make your project more awesome!

I am available for freelance work.

Contact me through my email and Skype.

Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD