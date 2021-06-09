Event Management App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone,
This is my exploration of the Event Management Mobile App for IOTA IT.
If you like it, remember to push the Love button.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
All the best,
Masum Ahmed
Make your project more awesome!
I am available for freelance work.
Contact me through my email and Skype.
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD