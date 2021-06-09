Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I present you Monk Cables Logo design, inspired by the sitting monk, an internet cable company based in austria.
____
Want to get a 🔥 Design?
Feel free to reach out: soufianhilia4@gmail.com