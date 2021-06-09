Before and After with the new lens

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've made this project with my new fisheye lens and my nem Panasonic Lumix G80. And this is an before and after shot. This bottle of beer is one of my favorite beer flavours of all time.