Key Selling Point Section - RAW Web Design

Teaming up with danish robotics company Robot At Work (RAW) to create a better and more modern website.
As Robot At Work were expanding their business, building new robots with new features and discovering new markets, they needed a web design brush-up. Robot At Work are the new innovative boy in the classroom and they are standing out in the robotics market with their modern and pervasive technology. The new RAW new web design should reflect their spirit, technology and modernism. Visit the live site here: robotatwork.com
Frederik