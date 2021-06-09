Quick Order Web App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers!
Quick Order is a web app that help you to collect orders from your customer via whatsapp. This will help you to deliver your products or services at the customer doorstep. Since it is a web app, app install is not required.
Must share your feedback on this.
I hope you enjoy it!
Email: armedia90@gmail.com
Press L if you like it.