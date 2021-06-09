Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo

Logo design and branding for a new startup…

"Your Guy 4 Tech strives to help their customers maximize their existing tech so a business can reach its full potential. Our vision is to see a business grow and thrive as they make friends with the technology that is critical to a company. Our aim is to put our knowledge, experience, and certifications to use, with common sense and a clear purpose in mind. "

The creative brief outlined a logo and branding that clearly communicated the idea that this "tech support" company was here to help. I created a primary logo, along with a Mark (adding in their tagline and other elements) and smaller versions. You can see the full case study HERE!

