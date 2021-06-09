David Wilder

Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo

David Wilder
David Wilder
Hire Me
  • Save
Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo startup support branding tech logo
Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo startup support branding tech logo
Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo startup support branding tech logo
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo

Logo design and branding for a new startup…

"Your Guy 4 Tech strives to help their customers maximize their existing tech so a business can reach its full potential. Our vision is to see a business grow and thrive as they make friends with the technology that is critical to a company. Our aim is to put our knowledge, experience, and certifications to use, with common sense and a clear purpose in mind. "

The creative brief outlined a logo and branding that clearly communicated the idea that this "tech support" company was here to help. I created a primary logo, along with a Mark (adding in their tagline and other elements) and smaller versions. You can see the full case study HERE!
~
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.

Contact - david@itswilder.com
Visit itswilder.com for more!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
David Wilder
David Wilder
Design built on Trust, Quality, and Affordability.
Hire Me

More by David Wilder

View profile
    • Like