Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jayendra Matarage

Core4Biz

Jayendra Matarage
Jayendra Matarage
  • Save
Core4Biz graphic design logo
Download color palette

Core4Biz is saas ERP product of Core48 company. here is their requested logo for Core4Biz

website: http://core4biz.com/
website: https://core48.com/

Core48 Logo: https://dribbble.com/shots/15817278-Core48

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Jayendra Matarage
Jayendra Matarage

More by Jayendra Matarage

View profile
    • Like