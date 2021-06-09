Windy Peak Vintage Full Brand Identity

Full Brand Identity for Windy Peak Vintage. We approached the rebrand of Windy Peak Vintage with the goal of creating an identity that clearly speaks to her ideal target audience while also conveying a sense of inspiration, nostalgia, and whimsy. The Windy Peak Vintage Logo System offers customers a glimpse into what the brand as a whole has to offer; thoughtful and curated products, slow-intentional living, and inspiration and beauty. The hand-drawn, sans serif font and illustrations create a romantic and vintage, yet modern and friendly feeling.