Funnel analysis for recruiting managers

This is a funnel view that recruiting managers can use to track the performance of the recruiters on his/her/their team. The user can utilize the filters to drill down to certain stages, view stats for specific recruiters or roles, or see the numbers for inbound, sourced, or all types of candidates.

