Daily Logo Challenge - Coffee Logo

The prompt for this challenge was to create a coffee logo. This one was challenging as there is a very large amount of coffee related logos that already exist. I decided to mix the coffee with an animal, and picked the robin as I thought it's orange and gray/black color scheme would fit nicely with the theme.