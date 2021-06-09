Antonio Hidalgo

Daily Logo Challenge - Coffee Logo

Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge - Coffee Logo dailylogochallenge logo minimal icon flat illustrator design
Download color palette

The prompt for this challenge was to create a coffee logo. This one was challenging as there is a very large amount of coffee related logos that already exist. I decided to mix the coffee with an animal, and picked the robin as I thought it's orange and gray/black color scheme would fit nicely with the theme.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo

More by Antonio Hidalgo

View profile
    • Like