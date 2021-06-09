Daily Logo Challenge - Letter Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
The prompt for this part of the challenge was to create a single letter logo, but I took a few creative liberties. I combined the letter with a shape to give a whole new look and feel. I only went that far, so there's no name to it. Is it cheating? Probably, but I think it came out nice.