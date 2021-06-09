Sadiya Xec

Pet App ui

Sadiya Xec
Sadiya Xec
  • Save
Pet App ui icon app typography ux ui flat minimal branding design
Download color palette

Hi Folks! 👋

Dont you love these furry friends around they are just the cutest. If you love cuteness you must see my Login screens design for Pet adoption app.

This app is useful for you who wants to adopt a pets or buy things for your pet needs or save a pet that you see on a street.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Sadiya Xec
Sadiya Xec

More by Sadiya Xec

View profile
    • Like