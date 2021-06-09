Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo animation for Flow Cacao Roasters

Logo animation for Flow Cacao Roasters bulgaria bg motion graphics logo animation animation logo
A quick and simple logo animation for my friends at Flow Cacao Roasters. Nothing fancy, just basic stroke animations revealing the original design.

The logo was made by one of the co-founders of Flow Cacao.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
