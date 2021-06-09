Logo animation for Flow Cacao Roasters

Trending designs to inspire you
A quick and simple logo animation for my friends at Flow Cacao Roasters. Nothing fancy, just basic stroke animations revealing the original design.
The logo was made by one of the co-founders of Flow Cacao.