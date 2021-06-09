Crosslife

Graduated Education Owl Logo Design

Crosslife
Crosslife
  • Save
Graduated Education Owl Logo Design cartoon identity study tie graduation student college education owl mascot graphic design logo illustration design crosslife creative concept clean business branding
Download color palette

Thoughts and feedback always welcome. Cheers!
------------------------------------------------------------
Hi Dribbble!
Interested in working with me?
Feel free to contact me here or via email :
crosslife.studios@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------------------
Crosslife All rights reserved.

Crosslife
Crosslife

More by Crosslife

View profile
    • Like