A quick and dirty logo animation for AllGoodCollective.

This is a revisited version of the animation. I didn't like the ending of the the first one I made and it didn't really match the style of the reveal, hence the new one.

Me and a close friend of mine started AllGoodCollective as a project and an instrument that will help us develop our talents and work on things that will inspire us in the years to come. Although, we haven't been as active as we wanted to there are a few projects in the works that are quite exciting for us.

The logo was made by a local designer