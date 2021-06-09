Angela Kou
Formula Fields

Legal teams can now create formulas to calculate contract details. Automations such as this reduce data-integrity-overhead for our users and builds trust.

FX icon made by yours truly 💚

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
