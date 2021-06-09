Катарина_Шеветовская

Online store that brings together trading platforms

Unsurprisingly, sales through mobile apps are on the rise - online shopping has become a time killer like scrolling news feeds. A great shopping app is not just a catalog, it gives the user the ability to interact and explore different marketplaces.
Thanks to this application, users can connect to various marketplaces, sell things there or buy. Users can accept orders from different marketplaces and notify their customers about it.

