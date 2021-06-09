UNIDAD-Affordable Housing Report

Trending designs to inspire you
The United Neighbors in Defense Against Displacement (UNIDAD) coalition is the product of a community collaboration formed to prevent the displacement of residents in South Central Los Angeles and to improve the health and economic well-being of low-income communities of color through responsible development. The goal of this project is to create a report that gives an overview of the housing crisis of Council District 8.