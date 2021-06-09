Online store that brings together trading platforms

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unsurprisingly, sales through mobile apps are on the rise - online shopping has become a time killer like scrolling news feeds. A great shopping app is not just a catalog, it gives the user the ability to interact and explore different marketplaces.
Thanks to this application, users can connect to various marketplaces, sell things there or buy. Users can accept orders from different marketplaces and notify their customers about it.