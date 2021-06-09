Hasan Softic

Wasfat - food and recipes app

Wasfat - food and recipes app baking cooking food delivery media comments comments recipes food adobexd adobe xd hybrid app hybrid app webdesign uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Hello Dribbblers,

Here is a new shot related to the Wasfat app. Wasfat is a hybrid food app which enables users to post recipes, search for recipes, order food, groceries and kitchen utensils.

Media comments is a functionality that lets users comment each other their way of cooking the same recipe and the comments are in a photo form.

