Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Przemysław Kowalski

Hairdressing salon website concept

Przemysław Kowalski
Przemysław Kowalski
  • Save
Hairdressing salon website concept salon fryzjerski fryzjer concept web designer web design website web barber ui
Download color palette

Hi! Finally I decided to upload something here and show some of my skills.. For my first shoot goes sneak peak of hairdressing salon website (non-comercial project).. Please give a like if you like what you see.. :]

Przemysław Kowalski
Przemysław Kowalski
Like