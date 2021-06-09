Jacob Olenick

Profile screen for a video content app conecpt

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
  • Save
Profile screen for a video content app conecpt open to work for hire available for work ux specialist ux research product designer product design ux designer ux esign ui designer ui design uxui uiux ux ui
Profile screen for a video content app conecpt open to work for hire available for work ux specialist ux research product designer product design ux designer ux esign ui designer ui design uxui uiux ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Group 37.jpg
  2. Group 29.jpg

🔥 Clean UI Design for a all video conetnt creation application.

🤙 Follow me on my socials:
https://www.instagram.com/jacobolenick
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobmolenick
https://www.twitter.com/jacobolenick

and check out my portfolio website:
https://www.jacobolenick.com

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
A Product Designer that codes. Open to Work.👾

More by Jacob Olenick

View profile
    • Like