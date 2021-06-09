Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehedi Hasan Sumon

Toy company logo

Mehedi Hasan Sumon
Mehedi Hasan Sumon
  • Save
Toy company logo cartooncharectardesing happylogo logoinspiraations bestlogo cartoonlogo cartoon charectar cartoon toycompanylogo toylogo toy illustration minimal logos logo designinspirations vector design branding
Download color palette

they wanted playful cartoonish typo and an animal or cartoon character. so, I made this colorful typography and a happy cartoon design because children's love cartoon most and they'll attract more to the toy with this logo.

Mehedi Hasan Sumon
Mehedi Hasan Sumon

More by Mehedi Hasan Sumon

View profile
    • Like