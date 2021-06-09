Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ticket Booking App

Ticket Booking App design app ux
Hi friends!

Please have a look at the screens for a Movie Ticket Booking App for my learning! Must share your feedback on this.
I hope you enjoy it!
My LinkedIn Profile : Harshi Dave

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
