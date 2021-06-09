Free Mockup Zone

Free Gift Box Mockup

Free Mockup Zone
Free Mockup Zone
  • Save
Free Gift Box Mockup psd
Download color palette

Create a flawless and modern presentation of brand gift box designs with our premium quality designed Free Gift Box Mockup. You can showcase your artwork via smart-object layers.

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels

Download Free Gift Box Mockup

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Free Mockup Zone
Free Mockup Zone

More by Free Mockup Zone

View profile
    • Like