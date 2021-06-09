Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RCA BISHAL

modern minimal business card design

RCA BISHAL
RCA BISHAL
  • Save
modern minimal business card design graphic design branding brand or company modern
Download color palette

Fiverr link : https://www.fiverr.com/designer_bishal/do-something-logo-design-stay-home-designer

YOU WILL GET

Modern & Clean Business Card based on your requirements.

100% Professional work
Delivery within 24 Hours
Source or editable file
PSD, JPG, AI, EPS, PDF files
High-resolution print-ready file (300dpi)
Color Mode: CMYK
Unlimited revision until you satisfied
Friendly Communication
Quickly response
Lifetime support
TOOLS WILL BE USED

* Adobe Illustrator
* Adobe Photoshop
1.5" x 3.5"
1.75" x 3.5" (Slim)
2" x 2" (Mini Square)
2" x 3"
2" x 3.5” (U.S. Standard)
2" x 4"
2.125" x 3.375" (Euro)
2.5" x 2.5" (Square)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
RCA BISHAL
RCA BISHAL

More by RCA BISHAL

View profile
    • Like