Rental service logo designer development salon beauty hotel restourant apartment real estate estate rental monogram logotype brandbook business brand logo
Logo for Rent Garant is a service for accompanying clients in the process of renting real estate.

The idea of the logo is in the stylish interweaving of the first letters of the name and the transfer of the feeling associated with support, care or reliable accompaniment.

