Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for payment gateway page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

A simple, clean Payment Page. 💳

But did you noticed that you need to swipe to pay! so what if it's online. 😛

------------------------------

Don't forget to press (L)

Want to hire? Shoot your proposal to abhishekcse.602@gmail.com