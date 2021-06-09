Abhishek Agarwal

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for payment gateway page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

A simple, clean Payment Page. 💳
But did you noticed that you need to swipe to pay! so what if it's online. 😛
