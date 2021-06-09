Edgardo Rondón

Some Cities of Venezuela

Maracaibo, Caracas, Barquisimeto, Maracay
Maracaibo, Caracas, Barquisimeto, Maracay; some of the most important cities in Venezuela.

This small collection is part of a personal project on illustrations of the country in which I am currently working.

