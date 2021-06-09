CreativePsdDownload

Minimalist Wedding Card Invitation Free PSD

CreativePsdDownload
CreativePsdDownload
  • Save
Minimalist Wedding Card Invitation Free PSD wedding invitation card template wedding card template invite card psd wedding card psd free psd wedding card wedding invitation card
Download color palette

A complete Minimalist Wedding Card Invitation Free PSD for your wedding celebration is now ready for download!

Features
1. Size: 8.5×11.9(A4) inch layout
2. Resolution: 300 dpi CMYK / ready for print
3. File Include: 1 PSD File
4. Format: Well Organized Layers
5. Size: 35 MB

Download - https://bit.ly/3pBQKDC

CreativePsdDownload
CreativePsdDownload

More by CreativePsdDownload

View profile
    • Like