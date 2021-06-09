Check Out Form

Trending designs to inspire you
This isn't exactly apple's checkout form, but it does look cool. I wanted a simple checkout form just to flex my skills and dive deeper into learning Figma. I choose this color scheme because it's easy on the eyes, yet stylish.