Web Design - PL & Partners

Small snippets from a new project I've been working on with my good friend and design-partner Lucas.
I've teamed up with the danish marketing agency PL (PL & Partners) to help them build a new brand identity and website.
Stay tuned - much more coming soon...
PS: All content and logos used in the design are placeholders for now.
Best, Frederik