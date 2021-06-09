PERSONAL BLOG WEBSITE LANDING PAGE DESIGN

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A personal blog website UI/UX Design featuring the landing page which includes the hero section, page layout and content and also the footer.
Typeface: Helvetica Now
Designed by: Alexander OGUNYEMI
CHECK ME OUT ON:
LinkedIn
www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-ogunyemi-8837621a7
Behance
https://www.behance.net/alexandogunyem
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/rednaxeladesign/