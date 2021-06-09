Frederik Balslev

Mobile Web Design - PL & Partners

mobile web ux ui web design landing page design webdesign web
Small snippets from a new project I've been working on.
I've teamed up with the danish marketing agency PL (PL & Partners) to help them build a new brand identity and website.

Stay tuned - much more coming soon...

PS: All content and logos used in the design are placeholders for now.  

Best, Frederik

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
