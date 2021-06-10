Boxing planet mascot logo

Again we had the pleasure of preparing mascot logo for boxing team. The design of logo related to sport team logos. How do you like it?

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️

Soon more! 🙌

Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?

Write at mpelinski@peltone.art

Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀

www.peltone.art