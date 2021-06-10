Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mateusz Peliński
Peltone

Boxing planet mascot logo

Mateusz Peliński
Peltone
Mateusz Peliński for Peltone
Again we had the pleasure of preparing mascot logo for boxing team. The design of logo related to sport team logos. How do you like it?
