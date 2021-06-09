"Blue Girl"

This is a companion piece to yesterday's post. These are really just character designs, art practice and trying new techniques. I share them because I like sharing my art. Sometimes I get rude comments but when it is accompanied by constructive criticism and artistic reasoning, I realize it is an opportunity to learn and to see my art from a different perspective.

Thanks to all my friends who take time to comment. It means a lot, especially when it helps me see areas where I am blind. After working on a piece for hours, it is easy to see things are you want them, rather than how they are. It is a little like some auditions on these singing shows, the people auditioning are hearing what the want to hear, all the while, there is an obvious need for training, education, practice... or even redirection to another area of study. I am sure that some of them have heard how beautiful they sing. Most likely someone who doesn't have an ear for music. In the same way, I like hearing that my art is good, but it is nice to hear, in a gentle tone (we artist are sensitive, you know), the things that would make me better at art.

Drawing every day seems to have made a big difference in my art. I think I see improvement and I am enjoying the ride. I also love discovering new ways to approach my execution.

So... I am sharing again. Feel free to comment or help.

Enjoy!

(Note: No! This is not Sylvester Stallone's sister.)