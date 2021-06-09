Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 35 - 36

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 35 - 36 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition self branding etsy vector art cute animals character design kraft paper holographic stickers illustration puma dragon cat fox synthwave
The two faces of the ZOOTOCOLLANTS

These twin business cards feature the two versions of Zootocollants, a series of 7 original characters I created.

These 7 stickers printed on a kraft paper sheet are not available yet, but the high quality holographic, weather resistant version still is! Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer to get a custom surprise)!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks

