PL & Partners - Facebook Advertising Landing Page.

This is exciting. 👀
During this month the developers will start coding this new web design I did for danish marketing agency PL & Partners. I am really looking forward to launching their new website and to share it with you guys. A lot of fun hours went into this project.
Meanwhile we are finishing up their new logo and brand guide.