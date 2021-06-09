Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PL & Partners - Facebook Advertising Landing Page.

PL & Partners - Facebook Advertising Landing Page.
Hi again!

This is exciting. 👀

During this month the developers will start coding this new web design I did for danish marketing agency PL & Partners. I am really looking forward to launching their new website and to share it with you guys. A lot of fun hours went into this project.

Meanwhile we are finishing up their new logo and brand guide.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
