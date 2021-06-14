Lastline • Case Study Page

Hey, Dribblers! 👋

What could be better than starting the week with a new Case Study?

"Making every IT professional able to use our WebApp despite their level of technical expertise" — that's what led Lastline, a pioneer in anti-malware research and AI-powered network detection and response, to reach out to Pixelmatters. They needed to revamp their WebApp's design.

To do so, Pixelmatters focused on simplifying while improving the WebApp's experience and design.

See how we combined simplification, collaboration, and quality on Lastline's WebApp design revamp → Case Study

—

If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.