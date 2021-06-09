Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brittney Singleton

Impact Report (Unused Cover Concept)

Brittney Singleton
Brittney Singleton
  • Save
Impact Report (Unused Cover Concept) illustration typography bank impact report book booklet print design
Download color palette

We went through a few rounds of cover concepts for our 2020 Impact Report, so I thought I would share a few. In the end, we decided a photo would be best, but I loved creating the graphical elements here regardless!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Brittney Singleton
Brittney Singleton

More by Brittney Singleton

View profile
    • Like