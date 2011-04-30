ELLIOTTCABLE

Columnar alignment

Columnar alignment
(ArchLinux AMIs: bundle.sh @ 2c075a4, lines 285 ‒ 302)

Vertical repetition allows a reader to zero in on the differences between the individual lines much more quickly, especially when you use alignment and negative space to emphasize the differences even more.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
